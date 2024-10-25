Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Witness Turbulent Decline

India's forex reserves decreased by USD 2.163 billion, reaching USD 688.267 billion as of October 18, marking another significant decline following a USD 10.746 billion drop the previous week. Major components like foreign currency assets contributed to the drop, alongside declines in SDRs and IMF reserves, despite gold reserves increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:21 IST
India's Forex Reserves Witness Turbulent Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India announced a notable drop in the nation's forex reserves by USD 2.163 billion, taking the total to USD 688.267 billion for the week ending October 18. This decline follows a previous reduction of USD 10.746 billion, one of the largest in recent history.

Crucially, foreign currency assets, which constitute a significant portion of the reserves, fell by USD 3.865 billion, settled at USD 598.236 billion. This was compounded by minor losses in SDRs and IMF reserves amounting to USD 68 million and USD 16 million, respectively.

In contrast, India's gold reserves saw an increase of USD 1.786 million, bringing the total to USD 67.444 billion, offering some respite amid the broader downtrend in reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024