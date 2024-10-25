Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Adjusts Emission Targets Amid Global Green Transition Challenges

Morgan Stanley has revised its emission reduction expectations for its corporate lending portfolio due to global slow progress towards a green economy. Key challenges include slow electric vehicle adoption and hurdles in the power sector, prompting a softened target of 1.5 to 1.7 degrees Celsius warming cap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:34 IST
Morgan Stanley Adjusts Emission Targets Amid Global Green Transition Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley has lowered its emissions reductions expectations for its corporate lending portfolio, citing the global shift towards a greener economy as slower than anticipated. This announcement was made by the bank's chief sustainability officer, Jessica Alsford, in a report highlighting key factors hindering progress, such as a slowdown in electric vehicle sales and challenges in biofuel adoption in aviation.

The investment bank emphasized the importance of aligning with the Paris Agreement, setting new targets that aim to cap global warming between 1.5 and 1.7 degrees Celsius. This marks a more flexible goal compared to their previous aim of a flat 1.5 degrees, acknowledging the real-world challenges faced by various economic sectors.

By 2030, Morgan Stanley plans to implement emissions reduction targets across six industries, including Energy, Power, and Autos. Notably, the bank intends to measure emissions using a "physical intensity" methodology, aligning its approach with industry peers. It also plans to adjust its baseline year to 2022 to reflect recent, more accurate data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024