Left Menu

Tribute to Heroes: Honoring the Fallen in Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha honored soldiers and porters killed in a terrorist attack in Gulmarg, Baramulla. Two soldiers and two civilian porters died in the attack, with further incidents occurring in nearby areas. The community grieves their loss, and India stands united in solidarity with affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:22 IST
Tribute to Heroes: Honoring the Fallen in Kashmir
(Photo/X:@OfficeOfLGJandK). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to soldiers and porters who lost their lives following a terrorist attack in the Butapathri area of Gulmarg, Baramulla district.

The attack, which occurred on October 24, 2024, claimed the lives of Riflemen Jeevan Singh and Kaisar Ahmad Shah, alongside Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir. Expressing his support, Sinha stated, "India will never forget their selfless service and supreme sacrifice," while extending condolences to grieving families.

The incident followed a terrorist assault on an army vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters. Additionally, further violence erupted in surrounding areas, including an attack in Pulwama's Batgund Tral and another in Ganderbal where a doctor and six workers were killed. Indian forces remain committed to ensuring security amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024