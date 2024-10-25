Tribute to Heroes: Honoring the Fallen in Kashmir

In a solemn ceremony on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to soldiers and porters who lost their lives following a terrorist attack in the Butapathri area of Gulmarg, Baramulla district.

The attack, which occurred on October 24, 2024, claimed the lives of Riflemen Jeevan Singh and Kaisar Ahmad Shah, alongside Defence Porters Mushtaq Ahmad Chowdary and Zahoor Ahmad Mir. Expressing his support, Sinha stated, "India will never forget their selfless service and supreme sacrifice," while extending condolences to grieving families.

The incident followed a terrorist assault on an army vehicle, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters. Additionally, further violence erupted in surrounding areas, including an attack in Pulwama's Batgund Tral and another in Ganderbal where a doctor and six workers were killed. Indian forces remain committed to ensuring security amidst ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)