Indian Army's Healthcare Outreach: Bringing Medical Aid to Remote Corners

In a remarkable show of community service, the Indian Army conducted a free medical camp on Sunday in the remote village of Murchiana in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, delivering essential healthcare right to the locals' doorsteps. The initiative, helmed by a team of seasoned doctors and medical staff, aimed to provide timely medical assistance through comprehensive health check-ups, free medicines, and educational sessions on preventive healthcare.

The camp received an overwhelming response, with hundreds of villagers participating and expressing their appreciation for the Army's continuous support. This effort was not just about healthcare delivery but also highlighted the Army's commitment to safeguarding the region while addressing critical humanitarian needs. Residents praised the Indian Army for its dual role as a protector and a humanitarian force, reinforcing the bond between the military and the local populace.

Simultaneously, a significant cataract eye surgery camp is being held at the 158 Base Hospital, Bengdubi Military Station. Launched on March 20 by Lt Gen RC Tiwari, Eastern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, it aims to 'restore vision' for more than 350 veterans, dependents, and civilians. Conducted under the National Programme for Control of Blindness & Visual Impairment, this initiative focuses on providing ophthalmic care to the defense fraternity, underscoring the Army's commitment to enhancing community welfare. With over 96,000 ex-servicemen in the region, this camp is a strategic effort to ensure timely and advanced ophthalmic care, highlighting a collaborative push between state and military leaders to prioritize veterans' health.

(With inputs from agencies.)