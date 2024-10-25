Left Menu

Guadeloupe Plunged into Darkness Amid Power Station Strike

A strike at the main power station in Guadeloupe has led to a complete electricity blackout on the island, according to EDF. Efforts are underway to restore power, but no timeline has been provided for when services will return.

Updated: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The island of Guadeloupe has been left without electricity due to a strike-induced shutdown at its main power station, energy provider EDF announced on Friday.

EDF expressed its commitment to restoring electricity across the island but refrained from providing an exact timeline for when this might occur.

The strike, which has seen motors at the principal power facility turned off, underscores significant operational challenges for the island's electricity supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

