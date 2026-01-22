Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 Charts India’s Tech-Driven Power Future
In line with the SHANTI Act, 2025, the policy supports advanced nuclear technologies, Small and Modular Reactors, and commercial nuclear use—targeting 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.
The Ministry of Power has released the Draft National Electricity Policy (NEP) 2026, laying out a sweeping, technology-forward roadmap to transform India’s power sector in line with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047. Once finalised, the policy will replace the existing NEP notified in 2005, reflecting two decades of structural change, digitalisation, and clean energy transition in the sector.
From Power Deficits to a National Grid Economy
The first NEP of 2005 focused on overcoming shortages, limited access, and weak infrastructure. Since then, India’s electricity sector has undergone a dramatic transformation:
Installed generation capacity has quadrupled, with strong private sector participation
Universal electrification was achieved by March 2021
A unified national grid became operational in 2013
Per capita electricity consumption reached 1,460 kWh in 2024–25
Power exchanges and markets now enable flexible, efficient procurement nationwide
Despite this progress, structural challenges persist—especially in distribution, where high AT&C losses, accumulated debt, and non–cost-reflective tariffs continue to constrain competitiveness and investment.
Ambitious Targets Anchored in Climate Commitments
Against this backdrop, Draft NEP 2026 sets clear, measurable goals:
2,000 kWh per capita consumption by 2030
Over 4,000 kWh per capita by 2047
The policy aligns power sector growth with India’s climate commitments, including:
45% reduction in emissions intensity by 2030 (from 2005 levels)
Net-zero emissions by 2070
This necessitates a decisive shift toward low-carbon generation, storage, digital grids, and market-based mechanisms.
What’s New: Key Policy Interventions
Resource Adequacy (RA)DISCOMs and SLDCs will prepare decentralised, forward-looking RA plans, aligned with State Commission regulations, while the CEA will develop a national adequacy plan—introducing system-level predictability into capacity planning.
Financial Viability & Competitiveness
Automatic annual tariff revision linked to suitable indices
Progressive recovery of fixed costs through demand charges
Removal of cross-subsidies and surcharges for manufacturing, railways, and metro systems
Faster dispute resolution mechanisms to reduce regulatory and consumer burden
Potential exemption from Universal Service Obligation for large consumers (≥1 MW)
Renewable Energy, Storage & P2P Markets
Market-based RE capacity addition and captive generation
Utility-scale storage deployment for small consumers; self-owned storage for bulk users
Peer-to-peer (P2P) trading of surplus energy and storage via aggregators
Parity between RE and conventional power in scheduling and deviation by 2030
Market-led deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), with incentives such as VGF and a strong push for domestic manufacturing
Thermal Power Reimagined
Integration of storage and repurposing of older units for grid stability
Exploring direct use of thermal steam for district cooling and industrial processes
Nuclear Power at Scale
In line with the SHANTI Act, 2025, the policy supports advanced nuclear technologies, Small and Modular Reactors, and commercial nuclear use—targeting 100 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047.
Hydro & Pumped Storage
Accelerated development of storage-based hydro projects to support energy security, flood moderation, irrigation, and grid flexibility.
Power Markets & Transmission
Stronger market surveillance to prevent gaming and dominance
Advanced transmission technologies and improved RoW compensation
Transmission tariff parity for RE by 2030
Utilisation-based allocation of transmission connectivity to curb speculation
Distribution Reforms at the Edge
Targeting single-digit AT&C losses
Shared distribution networks to enhance competition and efficiency
Creation of a Distribution System Operator (DSO) to manage DERs, storage, and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) integration
N-1 redundancy at transformer level in all cities above 10 lakh population by 2032, with undergrounding in congested zones
Grid Operations, Cybersecurity & Data
Functional unbundling of STUs and independent SLDC operations
Alignment with the Indian Electricity Grid Code
Mandatory data localisation, robust cybersecurity frameworks, and structured data sharing
Real-time visibility of Distributed Energy Resources for DISCOMs and SLDCs
Technology & Skills
Transition to indigenous SCADA systems by 2030
Development of domestic software for all critical power system applications
A Call to Innovators, Utilities, and Investors
Draft NEP 2026 positions India’s power sector as a digital, market-driven, storage-enabled ecosystem, opening unprecedented opportunities for grid-tech startups, storage providers, energy software firms, cybersecurity companies, equipment manufacturers, and global investors.
With consultation now open, the policy invites early adopters and innovators to shape—and scale within—India’s next-generation electricity system.
