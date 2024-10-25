Left Menu

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response on AAP's Housing Plea for Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to respond to AAP's plea for providing official housing to Arvind Kejriwal post his resignation as Chief Minister. The case, which references Election Commission guidelines, comes amid discussions on national party entitlements, set for hearing on November 26.

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response on AAP's Housing Plea for Kejriwal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the central government, responding to a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking official accommodation for its convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, following his resignation as Chief Minister. According to AAP, Kejriwal is entitled to government housing in Delhi due to his role as the national convenor, as per Election Commission of India guidelines.

A bench led by Justice Sanjeev Narula has instructed the relevant ministry and authorities to respond to the AAP's request. The proceedings are slated for a hearing on November 26. During a recent press conference, Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha emphasized that according to law, national parties are entitled to two provisions: an office in the national capital and government accommodation for their national convener.

The Aam Aadmi Party recently moved its national head office to 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, following a High Court ruling in June affirming their right to office space in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal has resided in his Civil Lines residence since 2015, a property that has previously been the subject of controversy over refurbishment costs funded by the Public Works Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

