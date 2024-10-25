Power Outage Crisis Strikes Guadeloupe Amid Worker Strikes
A strike among workers in Guadeloupe led to a complete electricity cutoff on Friday, impacting the French Caribbean territory. Police intervened to secure the power station, and some workers were requisitioned to resume operations. Authorities hope for restoration by 15:00, but EDF remains uncertain about the timeline.
On Friday, the entire French overseas territory of Guadeloupe in the Caribbean faced a complete electricity cutoff, as workers on strike turned off motors at the main power station, according to the local prefectural authority.
The prefect confirmed that police had stepped in to secure the site, stating that some of the striking workers were requisitioned to resume operations. The possibility of electricity returning to normal by 15:00 (19:00 GMT) was described as the best-case scenario.
While the EDF power group is making efforts to restore power across the archipelago, it has yet to provide a specific timeline for when full service will resume. Partial outages have been occurring in recent days due to ongoing strike action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
