Ensuring Smooth Procurement: Haryana's Commitment to Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini mandates officials to ensure farmers face no issues during procurement season. He emphasizes purchasing at MSP with moisture up to 17%. The government supports farmers from crop sowing to market sale, with direct payments to bank accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:05 IST
On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to address potential problems faced by farmers during the ongoing procurement season.

In a meeting with the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, Saini spoke with farmers to gather firsthand information on issues, focusing on moisture cuts during paddy procurement.

Saini instructed that every grain of paddy with moisture content up to 17% be procured at MSP, promising that the government is facilitating purchase processes to prioritize farmers' wellbeing.

