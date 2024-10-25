Ensuring Smooth Procurement: Haryana's Commitment to Farmers

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to address potential problems faced by farmers during the ongoing procurement season.

In a meeting with the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department, Saini spoke with farmers to gather firsthand information on issues, focusing on moisture cuts during paddy procurement.

Saini instructed that every grain of paddy with moisture content up to 17% be procured at MSP, promising that the government is facilitating purchase processes to prioritize farmers' wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)