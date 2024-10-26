Nasdaq Rises Amid Megacap Gains as Investors Eye Wall Street's Big Reveals

The Nasdaq concluded the week on an upward trajectory, bolstered by megacap stocks, as investors gear up for pivotal earnings announcements from some of Wall Street's heavyweights. Tesla's substantial share rise after projecting encouraging sales figures further fueled optimism in technology shares.

Despite the Nasdaq's gains, it was a mixed performance for the major indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a notable drop, primarily due to declines in banking shares like Goldman Sachs and an E. coli outbreak affecting McDonald's. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 remained virtually unchanged.

Investors remain on edge due to the impending U.S. presidential election and volatile Treasury yields. All eyes are on upcoming reports, including key economic indicators and quarterly results from tech giants, which will influence market direction in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)