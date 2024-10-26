Left Menu

Telangana Government Pledges Unwavering Support to Hyderabad's Real Estate Boom

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy reinforces government support for expanding Hyderabad's real estate, ensuring a globally competitive environment. Speaking at a property show, he promised respect for existing approvals and detailed plans for infrastructure development to further bolster the city's economic evolution and international stature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:42 IST
Telangana Government Pledges Unwavering Support to Hyderabad's Real Estate Boom
Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster Hyderabad's reputation as a competitive global hub, Telangana's Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, has affirmed the state's commitment to supporting the city's real estate and construction sectors.

Reddy, speaking at the 14th Edition of the Property Show at Hitex Exhibition Centre, addressed developers, reiterating the government's partnership in promoting Hyderabad's growth. He emphasized the administrative commitment to honoring existing approvals and No Objection Certificates to allay fears within the realty sector.

Reddy also outlined ambitious infrastructure projects, including the development of new roads, aiming to enhance the city's connectivity and position it as a premier urban center. The minister underscored the priority given to transforming Hyderabad into an economic powerhouse, contributing significantly to Telangana's revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024