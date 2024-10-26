Telangana Government Pledges Unwavering Support to Hyderabad's Real Estate Boom

In a bid to bolster Hyderabad's reputation as a competitive global hub, Telangana's Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, Uttam Kumar Reddy, has affirmed the state's commitment to supporting the city's real estate and construction sectors.

Reddy, speaking at the 14th Edition of the Property Show at Hitex Exhibition Centre, addressed developers, reiterating the government's partnership in promoting Hyderabad's growth. He emphasized the administrative commitment to honoring existing approvals and No Objection Certificates to allay fears within the realty sector.

Reddy also outlined ambitious infrastructure projects, including the development of new roads, aiming to enhance the city's connectivity and position it as a premier urban center. The minister underscored the priority given to transforming Hyderabad into an economic powerhouse, contributing significantly to Telangana's revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)