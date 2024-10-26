Left Menu

Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests Amid Government Standoff

Punjab farmers, led by BKU's Rakesh Tikait, announced a one-day protest against the government's handling of stubble burning and paddy procurement. The protest includes road blockades and calls for technological solutions. Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Central intervention to expedite paddy procurement processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:43 IST
Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests Amid Government Standoff
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation, Punjab farmers launched a one-day protest, questioning government measures against stubble burning. Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), emphasized that the protest originates solely from Punjab farmers, spotlighting the government's responsibility to provide alternative solutions for managing stubble.

In conversation with ANI, Tikait criticized punitive actions against farmers, particularly those in Haryana where penalties threaten market access for two years if stubble is burned. Demanding governmental clarity on farming technology alternatives, Tikait underscored the dire need for workable solutions, as Punjab farmers prepare for road blockades starting October 26 over stalled paddy procurement.

Surjeet Singh Phul, Chairman of BKU (Krantikari) Punjab, alongside local agrarians, plans indefinite 'chakka jams' across critical points in Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batala. The protest targets central inefficiencies in addressing vital agricultural concerns. Concurrently, Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann advocated for Union intervention to resolve procurement issues and adjust rates amid ongoing negotiations spearheaded by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024