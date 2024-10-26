Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests Amid Government Standoff

In a dramatic escalation, Punjab farmers launched a one-day protest, questioning government measures against stubble burning. Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson for the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), emphasized that the protest originates solely from Punjab farmers, spotlighting the government's responsibility to provide alternative solutions for managing stubble.

In conversation with ANI, Tikait criticized punitive actions against farmers, particularly those in Haryana where penalties threaten market access for two years if stubble is burned. Demanding governmental clarity on farming technology alternatives, Tikait underscored the dire need for workable solutions, as Punjab farmers prepare for road blockades starting October 26 over stalled paddy procurement.

Surjeet Singh Phul, Chairman of BKU (Krantikari) Punjab, alongside local agrarians, plans indefinite 'chakka jams' across critical points in Sangrur, Moga, Phagwara, and Batala. The protest targets central inefficiencies in addressing vital agricultural concerns. Concurrently, Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann advocated for Union intervention to resolve procurement issues and adjust rates amid ongoing negotiations spearheaded by Union Food Minister Prahlad Joshi in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)