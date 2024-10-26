Heroic ASHA Worker Lauded for Courage Amid Cyclone Dana Aftermath

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi showered praise on ASHA worker Sibani Mandal, who provided crucial aid to an elderly woman during the evacuation process ahead of Cyclone Dana's landfall. Mandal, from Khasmubndsa in Kendrapara's Rajnagar block, showed exemplary courage by carrying the woman to safety.

In a statement on Friday, the Chief Minister's Office highlighted Mandal's efforts, announcing she would receive a house and other essential support for her dedication. As Cyclone Dana hit Odisha, CM Majhi inspected the situation, affirming the state remained "safe" with zero casualties. He credited teamwork for this outcome.

At a press briefing, CM Majhi revealed that 800,000 people had been evacuated, and efforts to restore power lines were ongoing despite challenges from continuous rain. He reported that 1.75 lakh hectares of crops were damaged, and the Budhabalanga River was under threat but below danger levels.

The Chief Minister also noted the deployment of 158 police platoons for security in cyclone-hit regions. In addition, Deputy CM KV Singh Deo confirmed zero casualties, stating that 90% of the electricity infrastructure had been restored.

Restoration continues with 90% of damaged electricity lines repaired. Officials are submitting damage reports. According to the IMD, Cyclone Dana is predicted to weaken into a depression within 12 hours, moving westward across north Odisha. The state remains vigilant, under the watch of the Paradip Doppler radar.

The Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 11 ships, 5 aircraft, and 14 disaster relief teams to support rescue operations as Cyclone Dana brings challenges along the Odisha coast. Despite disruptions, no casualties at sea were reported, thanks to efficient preparedness and response.

(With inputs from agencies.)