Odisha Governor Accused of Misusing Power in Jharkhand Polls

Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar accuses Odisha Governor Raghubar Das of distributing money for his daughter-in-law's election campaign in Jamshedpur East. Kumar requests the Election Commission to take action against Das, alleging a violation of the code of conduct. The Jharkhand elections will occur on November 13 and 20.

Congress' Jamshedpur East candidate Ajoy Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a political clash, Congress candidate Ajoy Kumar has accused Odisha Governor Raghubar Das of leveraging his position to influence the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand. Kumar alleges that Das is distributing money at polling booths to support his daughter-in-law, Purnima Das, who is contesting from Jamshedpur East.

Amid the mounting political contest, Kumar, who is running against BJP's Purnima Das, has approached the Election Commission. He claims Governor Raghubar Das's active involvement in the election campaigns violates the model code of conduct. Kumar insists that the Commission should intervene to prevent Das from participating in politics while holding a gubernatorial post.

In his continued communication with the Election Commission, Kumar's letter dated October 25 highlights incidents of Das attending election booth committee meetings and distributing promotional materials. Kumar's demands follow earlier complaints and press conferences where he urged immediate action. As part of his campaign priorities, Kumar also vows to enhance educational facilities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

