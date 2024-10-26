Punjab Farmers Intensify Protests: Highways Blocked, Diwali on the Streets
Thousands of Punjab farmers rallied on Saturday from Sangrur, demanding government action on paddy procurement. Highways were blocked in key districts, with protesters intending to stay indefinitely. Despite governmental blame, farmers are resolved to continue their protest, even opting to celebrate Diwali on the streets amid ongoing negotiations.
In a significant display of dissent, Punjab farmers gathered en masse on Saturday in Sangrur district, voicing their concerns over delayed paddy procurement. Their determined protest saw major national highways in Phugwara, Sangrur, Moga, and Batla being blocked, demanding government action.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) and allied groups marched to disrupt traffic along the Bathinda-Chandigarh Highway. Jaswinder Soma Ugrahan, a prominent farm leader, criticized both state and central governments for their inaction, stating that roads would remain blocked until satisfactory resolutions are reached. 'Our protest will continue indefinitely,' he asserted.
Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti in Phagwara indicated that emergency measures are in place to mitigate public inconvenience. As the protest intensifies, PKMSC's General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher condemned the Punjab government's lack of transparency over rice stocks and criticized CM Kejriwal for his silence on the issue.
