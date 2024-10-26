Heightened Tensions: Israel-Iran Conflict Escalates Amid Airstrikes

Defence Expert Shiwalee Deshpande on Saturday expressed concerns about the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, initiated after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Deshpande highlighted the prolonged enmity between the two nations, which dates back several years. She urged for a swift resolution to the ongoing hostilities.

According to Deshpande, Israel launched over 100 warplanes targeting Iranian military bases, marking a significant military escalation. Historically, Israel and Iran maintained cordial relations until Iran shifted its stance, perceiving the Palestinians as oppressed. Deshpande acknowledged that the conflict might persist, with mutual attacks anticipated.

Recent developments include precise Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military targets, a response to persistent offensives from Iran and its allies since October 7. The Israeli Defence Forces asserted the nation's right to retaliate against multi-front assaults from Iran. Meanwhile, Iran activated its air defence in central Tehran, countering Israeli attacks, with claims of successfully neutralizing aerial threats around the capital.

