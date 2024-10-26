Jaiprakash Power Ventures Reports Triple Profit Boost
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd reported a significant rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 182.66 crore for Q2 2024-25, attributing the growth to reduced expenses. The company's total income decreased compared to the previous year, but it successfully curtailed expenses to achieve higher profits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has reported a remarkable three-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 182.66 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25. This surge in profit is largely attributed to reduced expenses.
In an exchange filing, the company highlighted the growth from the Rs 68.66 crore profit recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year 2023-24.
Despite a dip in total income to Rs 1,305.19 crore from last year's Rs 1,359.23 crore, the company's strategic cost management saw expenses cut down to Rs 1,070.76 crore from Rs 1,172.02 crore a year prior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Overcoming Fiscal Pressures: Strengthening Economic Resilience in Low-Income Countries
Militant Attack on Police Headquarters in Pakistan Leaves Three Officers Dead
Reliance reports 5 pc drop in profit for July-September quarter on weak oil-to-chemical business: Stock exchange filing.
Deadly Attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Headquarters
HCL Technologies Reports Strong Quarterly Profit and Revenue Growth