Left Menu

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Reports Triple Profit Boost

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd reported a significant rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 182.66 crore for Q2 2024-25, attributing the growth to reduced expenses. The company's total income decreased compared to the previous year, but it successfully curtailed expenses to achieve higher profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:10 IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Reports Triple Profit Boost
  • Country:
  • India

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has reported a remarkable three-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 182.66 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25. This surge in profit is largely attributed to reduced expenses.

In an exchange filing, the company highlighted the growth from the Rs 68.66 crore profit recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year 2023-24.

Despite a dip in total income to Rs 1,305.19 crore from last year's Rs 1,359.23 crore, the company's strategic cost management saw expenses cut down to Rs 1,070.76 crore from Rs 1,172.02 crore a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024