Jaiprakash Power Ventures Reports Triple Profit Boost

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has reported a remarkable three-fold increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 182.66 crore for the July-September quarter of 2024-25. This surge in profit is largely attributed to reduced expenses.

In an exchange filing, the company highlighted the growth from the Rs 68.66 crore profit recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year 2023-24.

Despite a dip in total income to Rs 1,305.19 crore from last year's Rs 1,359.23 crore, the company's strategic cost management saw expenses cut down to Rs 1,070.76 crore from Rs 1,172.02 crore a year prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)