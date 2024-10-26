Left Menu

IDFC First Bank's Q2 Profits Plummet by 73%

IDFC First Bank reported a significant decline in standalone profit by 73% to Rs 11,746 crore for the second quarter of 2024. Despite this, the bank's total income rose to Rs 10,684 crore. Asset quality improved with a reduction in gross and net Non-Performing Assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:21 IST
IDFC First Bank's Q2 Profits Plummet by 73%
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC First Bank reported a startling 73% decline in its standalone profit for the second quarter ending September 2024, with profits reaching Rs 11,746 crore, as per a recent financial disclosure.

Notably, the private sector bank's net profit stood at Rs 751 crore during the same quarter last year. In contrast, IDFC First Bank's total income saw an increase to Rs 10,684 crore, compared to Rs 8,786 crore in the equivalent timeframe last year.

The bank also reported an interest income hike to Rs 8,957 crore, up from Rs 7,356 crore a year earlier. Enhanced asset quality was marked by a reduction in gross Non-Performing Assets to 1.92%, a noteworthy improvement from the previous year's 2.11%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024