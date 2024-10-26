Bar Council's Crackdown: 107 Fake Advocates Removed from Delhi Roll

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has taken decisive action by removing 107 fake advocates from the Roll of Advocates in Delhi as part of its efforts to uphold legal integrity. In a press release, BCI stated this measure aims to rid the system of those failing legal practice standards, preserving public trust.

Since 2019, thousands have been removed due to fake credentials and misrepresentation. These actions were bolstered by a 2023 amendment to Rule 32 of the Bar Council of India Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules, enhancing the framework for identifying and removing unqualified advocates.

The Supreme Court's ruling in *Ajayinder Sangwan and Others vs. Bar Council of Delhi* further supports this by streamlining the process, allowing the BCI to swiftly address fraud. Universities are uncovering more fake advocates, working with State Bar Councils to maintain a genuine Roll of Advocates, bolstering the profession's credibility.

