SBI Wins Best Bank in India 2024 Award

State Bank of India (SBI) has been awarded the title of Best Bank in India for 2024 by the prestigious Global Finance Magazine. The announcement took place at the 31st Annual Best Bank Awards event, coinciding with the Annual Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

The award was accepted by SBI Chairman CS Setty. According to the bank's statement, this honor recognizes SBI's steadfast commitment to offering exceptional service while promoting financial inclusion throughout the country, thereby garnering trust among its customers.

Over the years, Global Finance's Best Bank Awards have established a reliable benchmark for evaluating financial institutions worldwide. This recognition becomes increasingly significant for corporate decision-makers, particularly as the global economy navigates daunting challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)