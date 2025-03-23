Violin Virtuoso R K Shriramkumar to Receive Sangita Kalanidhi Award

The Music Academy has revealed its prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award for 2025, naming accomplished violinist R K Shriramkumar as the recipient. The announcement came on Sunday, with accolades also conferred to artists across various disciplines.

N Murali, president of The Music Academy, highlighted the selection of Bharatanatyam artiste Urmila Satyanarayana for the esteemed Nritya Kalanidhi award, further emphasizing the academy's commitment to honoring excellence in the arts.

Renowned artists including Shyamala Venkateswaran and Thanjavur R Govindarajan will achieve recognition with the Sangita Kala Acharya award, while Kathakali expert Madambi Subramania Namboothiri and the veena duo J T Jeyeraaj Krishnan and Jaysri Jeyeraaj Krishnan will receive the TTK Award. The Musicologist Award will be presented to Prof C A Sridhara.

(With inputs from agencies.)