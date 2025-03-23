Debate Ignites: RSS and Congress Clash Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

In Bengaluru, Karanataka, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale voiced a wait-and-watch perspective on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, expressing a willingness to observe the outcomes of the commission formed for Waqf by the government. Hosabale remarked that the developments thus far have been positive but stressed the importance of closely monitoring further proceedings.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 has sparked significant debate. While some see it as a means to introduce transparency and accountability to the Waqf boards, others worry about the implications for the Muslim community. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh strongly criticized the Bill, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using it to erode social harmony and propagate false narratives that demonize minority communities.

Ramesh further claimed that the BJP aims to dilute constitutional protections for minority communities and undermine their religious traditions. Citing specific flaws in the Bill, Ramesh argued it deliberately seeks to restrict the community's right to manage its affairs. He also noted potential issues with property rights, indicating that new powers granted to state officials might lead to the mismanagement of Waqf properties.

