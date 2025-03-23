Left Menu

Debate Ignites: RSS and Congress Clash Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale adopts a cautious stance on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, as Congress criticizes it as BJP's attempt to harm social harmony. The Bill aims to reform Waqf management, sparking controversy over its impact on the Muslim community and traditional practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:22 IST
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bengaluru, Karanataka, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale voiced a wait-and-watch perspective on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, expressing a willingness to observe the outcomes of the commission formed for Waqf by the government. Hosabale remarked that the developments thus far have been positive but stressed the importance of closely monitoring further proceedings.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 has sparked significant debate. While some see it as a means to introduce transparency and accountability to the Waqf boards, others worry about the implications for the Muslim community. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh strongly criticized the Bill, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using it to erode social harmony and propagate false narratives that demonize minority communities.

Ramesh further claimed that the BJP aims to dilute constitutional protections for minority communities and undermine their religious traditions. Citing specific flaws in the Bill, Ramesh argued it deliberately seeks to restrict the community's right to manage its affairs. He also noted potential issues with property rights, indicating that new powers granted to state officials might lead to the mismanagement of Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

