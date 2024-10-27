Mumbai Faces Rising Smog and Deteriorating Air Quality

Residents of Mumbai woke to a noticeable haze blanketing the city on Sunday, signalling a decline in air quality across various neighborhoods. The Central Pollution Control Board's station in Malad West recorded the city's highest pollution level with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 202, firmly in the 'poor' category.

The 'poor' AQI, spanning from 201 to 300, is known to cause breathing issues with prolonged exposure, per the CPCB. Several of Mumbai's monitoring stations showed 'moderate' AQI levels, raising health warnings particularly for those with respiratory and heart issues.

A visitor to Marine Drive expressed concerns over increasing dust, attributing the rise in pollution to ongoing construction. The situation echoed elsewhere in Byculla, Chembur, and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, with 'moderate' AQI levels.

Parts of the city like Colaba and Kandivali East reported 'satisfactory' AQI levels, where pollution poses minor risk to sensitive individuals. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the air quality hit a concerning 'very poor' level with an AQI of 352, escalating from Saturday's 'poor' category.

Anand Vihar in Delhi registered exceedingly high pollution, with AQI reaching 405, categorised as 'severe'. This marked a sharp increase from its already high reading of 367 the previous day, underscoring the capital's escalating pollution crisis.

