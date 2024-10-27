Left Menu

Mumbai Faces Rising Smog and Deteriorating Air Quality

Mumbai experienced a surge in smog and worsening air quality on Sunday, with Malad West recording AQI levels of 202, categorized as 'poor'. Other city areas reported 'moderate' AQI levels, while Delhi's air quality dropped further, reaching alarming 'very poor' levels, highlighting significant pollution concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:46 IST
Mumbai Faces Rising Smog and Deteriorating Air Quality
Mumbai's Marine Drive on Sunday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Residents of Mumbai woke to a noticeable haze blanketing the city on Sunday, signalling a decline in air quality across various neighborhoods. The Central Pollution Control Board's station in Malad West recorded the city's highest pollution level with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 202, firmly in the 'poor' category.

The 'poor' AQI, spanning from 201 to 300, is known to cause breathing issues with prolonged exposure, per the CPCB. Several of Mumbai's monitoring stations showed 'moderate' AQI levels, raising health warnings particularly for those with respiratory and heart issues.

A visitor to Marine Drive expressed concerns over increasing dust, attributing the rise in pollution to ongoing construction. The situation echoed elsewhere in Byculla, Chembur, and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, with 'moderate' AQI levels.

Parts of the city like Colaba and Kandivali East reported 'satisfactory' AQI levels, where pollution poses minor risk to sensitive individuals. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the air quality hit a concerning 'very poor' level with an AQI of 352, escalating from Saturday's 'poor' category.

Anand Vihar in Delhi registered exceedingly high pollution, with AQI reaching 405, categorised as 'severe'. This marked a sharp increase from its already high reading of 367 the previous day, underscoring the capital's escalating pollution crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024