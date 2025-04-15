Left Menu

Gujarat's Emissions Trading Scheme: A Model for Effective Pollution Control

Gujarat's emissions trading scheme led to a 20-30% drop in industrial particulate pollution, cutting compliance costs by 11% and promoting near-total legal compliance. The success, highlighted in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, proves such markets can thrive even with low regulatory capacity, offering scalable solutions for India’s air quality challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 19:42 IST
Gujarat's Emissions Trading Scheme: A Model for Effective Pollution Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's innovative emissions trading scheme (ETS) has successfully slashed industrial particulate pollution by 20-30%, according to a groundbreaking study published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics. The ETS not only reduced pollution but also cut costs by 11% and ensured nearly 100% legal compliance among participating industries.

The scheme, tested over five years on 317 coal-burning plants in Surat, demonstrated a 'win-win-win' scenario for the environment, industry, and regulators, according to Michael Greenstone of the University of Chicago. Skepticism was high, but the market's success has now sparked interest across India.

Following its success, the Gujarat government has expanded the program and inspired other states to consider similar initiatives. With India facing severe air quality issues, this ETS offers a practical solution without hindering economic growth, proving that pollution markets can excel even in low-regulatory settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025