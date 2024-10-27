Haryana to Host Grand Patanjali-Kulam: A New Era in Education

In a significant development, Haryana is set to become home to a monumental educational institution. During the 12th Acharyakulam Annual Celebrations, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced plans to establish a facility named Patanjali-kulam, touted to be 100 times larger than its forerunner.

Speaking at the event, Saini expressed his pride in the initiative, envisioning it as a global center for learning. The ambitious endeavor is expected to draw students from around the world, seeking education in traditional Indian disciplines including yoga and Ayurveda.

The announcement has been bolstered by the presence of influential figures such as Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, who highlighted the institution's potential to attract international research scholars. This event marks a step forward in promoting India's rich heritage through education.

