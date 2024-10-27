SP Confident of Historic Win in Upcoming UP Bypolls
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav expressed confidence in a historic win in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypolls while criticizing the state's governance. SP leaders, including Shivpal Yadav, predict clear victories across seats amid escalating unemployment and lawlessness.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav voiced assurance on Sunday regarding a historic victory in the forthcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, drawing parallels with Lok Sabha election outcomes. She criticized the current governance, emphasizing a breakdown in law and order.
Yadav underscored ongoing campaign efforts by SP leaders and workers, predicting groundbreaking results unless pressing state issues are addressed. "Unemployment has surged to unprecedented levels, and the rule of law is nearly absent. Farmers are increasingly dissatisfied, and the entire state's system is unraveling," she stated.
In a recent statement, SP leader Shivpal Yadav expressed confidence that Tej Pratap Yadav would decisively win the Karhal assembly seat with the INDIA bloc claiming victories across contested constituencies.
In a strategic move, the Samajwadi Party released a list of 19 star campaigners for the upcoming by-elections in nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats, including prominent figures like SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav.
These bypolls are scheduled for November 13, affecting nine out of ten vacant assembly seats with Milkipur in Ayodhya as the exception. Contested seats include Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chilling Father-Daughter Incident in Uttar Pradesh
Political Clash: Akhilesh Yadav Defends Madrasas Against BJP's Proposed Funding Cuts
Congress Leader Faces Extortion Allegations in Uttar Pradesh
Daring Bank Heist Foiled: Stolen Lakhs Recovered in Uttar Pradesh
Tensions Rise in Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Bereaved Family