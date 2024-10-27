SP Confident of Historic Win in Upcoming UP Bypolls

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav voiced assurance on Sunday regarding a historic victory in the forthcoming by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, drawing parallels with Lok Sabha election outcomes. She criticized the current governance, emphasizing a breakdown in law and order.

Yadav underscored ongoing campaign efforts by SP leaders and workers, predicting groundbreaking results unless pressing state issues are addressed. "Unemployment has surged to unprecedented levels, and the rule of law is nearly absent. Farmers are increasingly dissatisfied, and the entire state's system is unraveling," she stated.

In a recent statement, SP leader Shivpal Yadav expressed confidence that Tej Pratap Yadav would decisively win the Karhal assembly seat with the INDIA bloc claiming victories across contested constituencies.

In a strategic move, the Samajwadi Party released a list of 19 star campaigners for the upcoming by-elections in nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats, including prominent figures like SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

These bypolls are scheduled for November 13, affecting nine out of ten vacant assembly seats with Milkipur in Ayodhya as the exception. Contested seats include Meerapur, Kundarki, Ghaziabad, Khair, Karhal, Phulpur, and Katehari.

(With inputs from agencies.)