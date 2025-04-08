Left Menu

BJP Launches Statewide Felicitation Meetings in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP initiated felicitation meetings for party members as part of their foundation day campaign across Uttar Pradesh. These meetings aim to connect the public with the BJP's vision of a developed India and highlight key government achievements, facilitated by party leaders and ministers.

As part of its foundation day celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commenced a series of felicitation meetings for active party members at the assembly level in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the BJP's statement, these gatherings took place in 238 out of the state's 403 assembly constituencies. The remaining 165 constituencies will host their meetings on Wednesday. The BJP was originally established on April 6, 1980.

During the meetings, state ministers, party officials, and leaders engaged with attendees to promote the party's ideology and commemorate key government achievements. The initiative also seeks to connect people with the vision of a progressive and self-reliant India.

