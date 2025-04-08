BJP Launches Statewide Felicitation Meetings in Uttar Pradesh

As part of its foundation day celebrations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commenced a series of felicitation meetings for active party members at the assembly level in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

According to the BJP's statement, these gatherings took place in 238 out of the state's 403 assembly constituencies. The remaining 165 constituencies will host their meetings on Wednesday. The BJP was originally established on April 6, 1980.

During the meetings, state ministers, party officials, and leaders engaged with attendees to promote the party's ideology and commemorate key government achievements. The initiative also seeks to connect people with the vision of a progressive and self-reliant India.

