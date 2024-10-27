Left Menu

India Advances Towards Self-Reliance: PM Modi's Warning on 'Digital Arrest' Scam

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauds PM Modi's leadership in fostering self-reliance. He emphasizes the importance of digital security as highlighted in Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'. Addressing the 'digital arrest' scam, Modi urges citizens to be cautious and informed about such fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:03 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating that India is making significant strides towards self-reliance. Speaking at the 115th edition of PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at ISBT Dehradun, he described each episode as a source of inspiration.

In his address, CM Dhami underscored India's rapid progress under PM Modi, emphasizing its emergence as a strong, prosperous nation with a unique global identity. He highlighted the Prime Minister's focus on digital security during his radio program and urged citizens to remain vigilant against digital threats, advising caution against impulsive actions on unsolicited calls and safeguarding personal information.

PM Modi, in his broadcast, explained the mechanics of the 'digital arrest' scam, where fraudsters impersonate authorities to dupe citizens. He stressed the importance of staying informed and urged people to report suspicious activities to authorities. Modi assured that investigative agencies, alongside state governments, are actively tackling this issue, with the National Cyber Coordination Centre enhancing efforts to curb such scams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

