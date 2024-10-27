Key Accused Arrested in Assam's Multi-Crore Trading Scam
Dipankar Barman, a primary suspect in Assam's multi-crore trading scam, was apprehended in Goa, ending his month-long evasion. The investigation has expanded, with over 40 cases transferred to the CBI, involving numerous arrests. Authorities urge vigilance against online scams promising unrealistic returns.
In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police have apprehended Dipankar Barman, a primary accused in the state's sprawling multi-crore trading scam. Barman had been evading capture for the past month, but his arrest in Goa marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation.
Assam Police Director General GP Singh announced the arrest on social media, expressing congratulations to the Guwahati Police team. The operation was executed by a specialized squad from the Central Guwahati Police District led by Amit Mahato, IPS, with crucial support from Goa's Crime Branch.
As the probe deepens, the Assam Government has escalated over 40 related cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, multiple suspects, including local figures from various professions, were detained. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has cautioned the public against falling for fraudulent online investment schemes, highlighting that several individuals have been implicated in this extensive financial racket.
