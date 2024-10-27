Left Menu

Key Accused Arrested in Assam's Multi-Crore Trading Scam

Dipankar Barman, a primary suspect in Assam's multi-crore trading scam, was apprehended in Goa, ending his month-long evasion. The investigation has expanded, with over 40 cases transferred to the CBI, involving numerous arrests. Authorities urge vigilance against online scams promising unrealistic returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:10 IST
Key Accused Arrested in Assam's Multi-Crore Trading Scam
Absconding accused Dipankar Barman. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Assam Police have apprehended Dipankar Barman, a primary accused in the state's sprawling multi-crore trading scam. Barman had been evading capture for the past month, but his arrest in Goa marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation.

Assam Police Director General GP Singh announced the arrest on social media, expressing congratulations to the Guwahati Police team. The operation was executed by a specialized squad from the Central Guwahati Police District led by Amit Mahato, IPS, with crucial support from Goa's Crime Branch.

As the probe deepens, the Assam Government has escalated over 40 related cases to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, multiple suspects, including local figures from various professions, were detained. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has cautioned the public against falling for fraudulent online investment schemes, highlighting that several individuals have been implicated in this extensive financial racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024