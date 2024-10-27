Left Menu

Bulgarian Elections: GERB Leads the Race

The center-right GERB party is expected to win the Bulgarian parliamentary election with 26.4% of the votes, according to an exit poll by Alpha Research. The reformist party We Continue the Change (PP) is projected to come second with 14.9%. These results indicate GERB's strong lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sofia | Updated: 27-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 23:15 IST
In Bulgaria's latest parliamentary election, the center-right GERB party is leading the race, according to an exit poll conducted by Alpha Research. The poll indicates that GERB is projected to secure 26.4% of the votes.

The reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party is anticipated to come in second with 14.9% of the voter support. This result underscores the political dynamics within the country as GERB maintains its influence.

The election results suggest a significant lead for GERB, highlighting the party's continued stronghold in the Bulgarian political landscape.

