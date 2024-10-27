Bulgarian Elections: GERB Leads the Race

In Bulgaria's latest parliamentary election, the center-right GERB party is leading the race, according to an exit poll conducted by Alpha Research. The poll indicates that GERB is projected to secure 26.4% of the votes.

The reformist We Continue the Change (PP) party is anticipated to come in second with 14.9% of the voter support. This result underscores the political dynamics within the country as GERB maintains its influence.

The election results suggest a significant lead for GERB, highlighting the party's continued stronghold in the Bulgarian political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)