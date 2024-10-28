Left Menu

Cyberabad Raid Uncovers Illicit Party at Businessman's Farmhouse

A coordinated raid by Cyberabad police and officials at Raj Pakala's farmhouse seized foreign liquor and drugs; 21 men and 14 women were present. Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri face charges under multiple acts. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a late-night operation, the Cyberabad police, in collaboration with the Special Operations Team and excise officials, raided businessman Raj Pakala's farmhouse near Hyderabad. They seized a cache of foreign liquor and narcotics, a significant breakthrough in curbing illegal activities, according to an official statement.

The raid involved a team acting on credible intelligence, targeting the farmhouse situated in Janwada during the night of October 26-27. Among those present were 21 men and 14 women. Authorities reported that of the men tested for drugs, Vijay Madduri showed a positive result for cocaine and was subsequently hospitalized for further testing.

Following the operation, cases were filed against Raj Pakala and Vijay Madduri under the NDPS Act and the Telangana Gaming Act. Additional charges related to the lack of an excise license were filed against Pakala by the Excise Taskforce. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover further details. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

