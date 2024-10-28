Indian Oil Corporation Faces Major Earnings Slump Amidst Refinery Challenges
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd reported a staggering 98.6% drop in net profit for the September quarter due to reduced refinery margins and a squeeze on marketing margins. The company faced under-recoveries on LPG sales and a decrease in revenue amidst falling international oil prices.
- Country:
- India
State-owned Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) has reported a dramatic fall in net profit for the September quarter, witnessing a 98.6% slump as a result of shrinking refinery and marketing margins.
Standalone net profit plummeted to Rs 180.01 crore from Rs 12,967.32 crore in the same period the previous year. The earnings also saw a sequential decrease compared to Rs 2,643.18 crore in the April-June period of the current fiscal year.
Contributing to the decline were under-recoveries on domestic cooking gas LPG sales at government-controlled prices, and a notable drop in downstream retailing profits. The company's revenue decreased in line with softer international oil prices, while refinery throughput and product sales volume experienced reductions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Market's Golden Era: High Returns with Low Risks
Global Markets Struggle Amid Weakening Yuan and Oil Prices
Eurozone Bonds Rise as Oil Prices Drop, Inflation Fears Diminish
Stocks Slide as Mixed Earnings and Oil Prices Rock Markets
Stock Markets Slide Amid Mixed Earnings and Falling Oil Prices