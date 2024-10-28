Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's Profit Surge: A 36% Upswing

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a key player in the asset management industry and part of Aditya Birla Capital, has reported a significant financial achievement for the third quarter of 2024. The company announced a substantial 36% rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 242.4 crore, compared to Rs 178.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The asset management firm's financial growth is further highlighted by a 27% increase in revenue from operations, amounting to Rs 424.2 crore for the July-September period of the current fiscal year. This is a notable climb from Rs 335 crore recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC's assets under management have also seen a remarkable 23% increase, totaling Rs 3.83 lakh crore by the end of September 2023. For the first half of the 2025 fiscal year, the firm's profit after tax stood at Rs 480 crore, presenting a 32% year-on-year growth, with a total revenue of Rs 1,000 crore, up 28% from the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)