Hyderabad Lights Up for Diwali: Tradition Meets Celebration

In Hyderabad, the anticipation of Diwali is palpable as the city's markets flourish with vibrant decorations, colorful rangoli materials, and traditional lamps. Known as the 'Festival of Lights,' this annual celebration sees Hyderabad's markets bustling with festive stalls that attract a diverse array of people, united in their desire to honor age-old traditions with joy.

Sellers like Laxman have been setting up Diwali stalls for years, offering a wide variety of mud diyas, including akasha deepam and tulasi deepam, to cater to a growing demand for both quality and design. The vibrant marketplace boasts over 400 diya designs and includes products from across India, ensuring something for every taste and budget.

Customers such as Neelani and Eshwari express a preference for traditional mud diyas, emphasizing their authenticity and eco-friendly nature. As Diwali 2024 approaches, falling on October 31st, homes across India will sparkle with diyas and fairy lights, as the nation collectively cherishes this symbolic festival of unity, hope, and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)