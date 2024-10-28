Left Menu

Railways Boost Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivities

Eastern and Western Railways have ramped up services for Diwali and Chhath Puja, with Eastern Railway running 50 special trains from 33 last year and Western Railway operating 200 trains. These measures aim to ensure smoother travel for passengers during the festive season, especially to Delhi and other northern regions.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:10 IST
Railways Boost Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivities
Eastern Railway is deploying 50 special trains and providing 400 additional services during Diwali and Chhath Puja to facilitate passenger travel. This marks an increase from 33 special trains last year, as announced by Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kaushik Mitra.

Emphasizing customer convenience, Mitra stated that Eastern Railway has focused on enhancing services by adding more general coaches to accommodate the festive rush, ensuring everyone can celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja with their families.

Special services are slated for routes to Delhi, with trains running from Asansol to Patna, Malda to Udhna, and Howrah to Khatipura. Meanwhile, Western Railway is also running 200 special trains, featuring key routes managed by the Mumbai Division. These efforts are part of a coordinated effort to meet festive travel demand.

