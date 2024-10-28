Railways Boost Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivities

Eastern Railway is deploying 50 special trains and providing 400 additional services during Diwali and Chhath Puja to facilitate passenger travel. This marks an increase from 33 special trains last year, as announced by Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Kaushik Mitra.

Emphasizing customer convenience, Mitra stated that Eastern Railway has focused on enhancing services by adding more general coaches to accommodate the festive rush, ensuring everyone can celebrate Diwali and Chhath Puja with their families.

Special services are slated for routes to Delhi, with trains running from Asansol to Patna, Malda to Udhna, and Howrah to Khatipura. Meanwhile, Western Railway is also running 200 special trains, featuring key routes managed by the Mumbai Division. These efforts are part of a coordinated effort to meet festive travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)