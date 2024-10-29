Left Menu

Mexico's Lifeline: Oil to a Powerless Cuba

A Mexican oil tanker carrying 400,000 barrels of crude is en route to help Cuba amid its energy crisis. The crisis has led to school closures and non-essential workers staying home. Mexico and Venezuela are key suppliers of oil and fuel to the island, with Mexico providing additional support recently.

Updated: 29-10-2024 01:08 IST
A Mexican tanker transporting 400,000 barrels of oil left the Pajaritos port and is currently on its way to Cuba, offering relief to the energy-strapped island, according to shipping data.

The Cuba-flagged vessel, Vilma, is expected this week. Mexico has increased its oil supply to Cuba amid the island's ongoing energy crisis, exacerbated by a recent power grid collapse and a hurricane.

Over the past year, Mexico has shipped an average of 20,000 barrels per day of Olmeca crude to Cuba. Despite Pemex's reported pesos-denominated contracts, Cuba's economy has suffered greatly from the U.S. embargo, losing an estimated $5 billion this past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

