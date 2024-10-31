Left Menu

Flawed Assumptions: The Troubled $7 Billion IMF Deal

The USD 7 billion deal with the IMF faces challenges as key economic assumptions have faltered, leaving Pakistan with the choice of renegotiating or imposing additional taxes. Multiple targets, including tax collection and provincial budget surpluses, have been missed, signaling potential economic distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 31-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The $7 billion deal secured with the IMF is encountering challenges just a month after approval, according to reports. Key assumptions underpinning the agreement, such as economic growth rate, inflation, and large-scale manufacturing, have failed to hold, putting pressure on Pakistan to reconsider the terms or face further economic strain.

Official statistics indicate that out of four critical assumptions, three have already been proven incorrect by the end of the first fiscal quarter. These include targeted economic growth, imports, and large-scale manufacturing projections. Meanwhile, inflation has significantly undershot predictions, averaging 9.2% against a projection of 12.9%.

The government's commitment on behalf of provincial administrations has also faltered, with them struggling to meet financial targets. The situation may necessitate contingency measures from the IMF, risking further suffocation of economic growth. A broad review of the terms appears crucial as efforts to bridge tax shortfalls keep falling short of expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

