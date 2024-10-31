Heightened Vigilance in Doda as Militant Activity Surfaces

In Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohd Aslam announced the presence of two active militant groups during a statement on Thursday. SSP Aslam emphasized the lack of local militant activity and highlighted the residents' refusal to support militancy in the area.

The SSP assured that search operations are underway with security forces maintaining vigilance to tackle any threats. Aslam noted, "Two militant groups are active in the Doda district; search operations are ongoing. Local support for these groups is minimal, though not entirely absent. By and large, the locals don't endorse militancy."

Meanwhile, in Pulwama, authorities reported the arrest of a terror associate found in possession of 10 grenades. Based on intelligence, a joint Naka operation by Pulwama SOG and paramilitary forces commenced on October 29. Additionally, in Sunderbani Sector, a terrorist was neutralized after engaging an Army convoy.

(With inputs from agencies.)