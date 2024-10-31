BJP Leader Criticizes NC and Congress Over UT Foundation Day Boycott
BJP's Kavinder Gupta criticized the NC and Congress for boycotting the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Foundation Day, accusing them of misleading the public. BJP leaders emphasized the importance of transcending party politics and urged political figures to participate in constitutional programs, highlighting the positive diplomatic steps with neighboring countries.
- Country:
- India
BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta criticized the National Conference (NC) and Congress for their decision to boycott the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day, accusing them of attempting to mislead the public. Gupta highlighted the contradiction in their actions, pointing out that both parties contested elections, formed a government, and took oaths in the UT.
In a conversation with ANI, Gupta remarked that the NC and Congress's boycott of the celebration was merely dramatic and intended to deceive the public. He praised the government's diplomatic efforts, particularly the exchange of sweets between Indian and Chinese soldiers on Diwali, describing it as a positive step for bilateral relations.
Echoing these sentiments, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina expressed hope that former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would participate in future celebrations of the UT Foundation Day. Emphasizing the need for political leaders to transcend party biases, Raina reiterated the constitutional duty of individuals holding significant posts to attend state programs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Sinha Allocates Top Portfolios in Omar Abdullah's Revamped J&K Cabinet
Reviving Nalanda Buddhism: National Conference in Karnataka's Bylakuppe
Omar Abdullah Takes Charge: A New Era for J&K Governance
Omar Abdullah Calls for Transparent Governance in J&K
BJP Leader Altaf Thakur Dismisses Omar Abdullah's Statehood Resolution Efforts