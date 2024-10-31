BJP Leader Criticizes NC and Congress Over UT Foundation Day Boycott

BJP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta criticized the National Conference (NC) and Congress for their decision to boycott the Union Territory (UT) Foundation Day, accusing them of attempting to mislead the public. Gupta highlighted the contradiction in their actions, pointing out that both parties contested elections, formed a government, and took oaths in the UT.

In a conversation with ANI, Gupta remarked that the NC and Congress's boycott of the celebration was merely dramatic and intended to deceive the public. He praised the government's diplomatic efforts, particularly the exchange of sweets between Indian and Chinese soldiers on Diwali, describing it as a positive step for bilateral relations.

Echoing these sentiments, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina expressed hope that former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah would participate in future celebrations of the UT Foundation Day. Emphasizing the need for political leaders to transcend party biases, Raina reiterated the constitutional duty of individuals holding significant posts to attend state programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)