Left Menu

Ladakh Leaders Welcome But Caution Disengagement Along LAC

Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa expressed cautious optimism over the recent troop disengagement between India and China along the LAC, urging that the agreement must be truly implemented. Local leaders praised this diplomatic step, emphasizing its role in reducing tensions and enhancing peace and grazing opportunities along the border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:42 IST
Ladakh Leaders Welcome But Caution Disengagement Along LAC
Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa welcomed the disengagement between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, while voicing concerns over China's commitment to the agreement. This comes after recent troop disengagement in Depsang and Demchok, marked by a sweet exchange to celebrate Diwali between the soldiers from both countries at various border posts.

Speaking candidly about the local sentiment, MP Hanifa stated, "We desire peace along the border and welcome the agreement, but its real success lies in implementation. Tensions should be reduced through diplomatic negotiations." He further expressed skepticism about China's adherence to the agreements, despite the Indian Army and government's sincerity.

On a positive note, Nyoma Councillor Ishey Spalzang expressed his appreciation, acknowledging the central government's role in the disengagement process, which pleased the local population deeply. Meanwhile, Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin stressed the disengagement's benefits, such as expanding grazing areas and promoting tranquility along the border.

This development follows an ongoing border standoff beginning in 2020, sparked by Chinese military maneuvers in eastern Ladakh. The recent patrol arrangements reflect efforts to alleviate tensions that have strained India-China relations over the past years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024