Ladakh Leaders Welcome But Caution Disengagement Along LAC

On Thursday, Ladakh MP Haji Hanifa welcomed the disengagement between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, while voicing concerns over China's commitment to the agreement. This comes after recent troop disengagement in Depsang and Demchok, marked by a sweet exchange to celebrate Diwali between the soldiers from both countries at various border posts.

Speaking candidly about the local sentiment, MP Hanifa stated, "We desire peace along the border and welcome the agreement, but its real success lies in implementation. Tensions should be reduced through diplomatic negotiations." He further expressed skepticism about China's adherence to the agreements, despite the Indian Army and government's sincerity.

On a positive note, Nyoma Councillor Ishey Spalzang expressed his appreciation, acknowledging the central government's role in the disengagement process, which pleased the local population deeply. Meanwhile, Chushul Councillor Konchok Stanzin stressed the disengagement's benefits, such as expanding grazing areas and promoting tranquility along the border.

This development follows an ongoing border standoff beginning in 2020, sparked by Chinese military maneuvers in eastern Ladakh. The recent patrol arrangements reflect efforts to alleviate tensions that have strained India-China relations over the past years.

