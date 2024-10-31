Left Menu

Merck’s Gardasil Stumbles in China: A Long Road to Recovery

Merck's Gardasil vaccine faces weak demand in China, affecting sales. The situation is compounded by economic concerns, anti-corruption measures, and inventory adjustments. While the company aims to revitalize demand, recovery is projected to extend into 2025. Merck's overall sales in China dropped, although Keytruda, their cancer treatment, performed robustly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:49 IST
Merck & Co has projected that sluggish sales of its Gardasil vaccine in China will persist until 2025. The company faces challenges with inventory adjustments and low demand due to economic factors and a government crackdown on bribery.

Gardasil, a vaccine known for preventing cancers caused by the human papillomavirus, saw a significant decline of 11% in sales, missing projections. Beijing's anti-corruption measures have disrupted pharmaceutical operations, adding to Merck's challenges in boosting demand.

Despite hurdles, Merck's flagship cancer treatment Keytruda shows strong performance, with a sales increase of 17%. On the broader scale, the company's overall sales surpassed expectations, though its China revenue fell significantly.

