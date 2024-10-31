Merck’s Gardasil Stumbles in China: A Long Road to Recovery

Merck & Co has projected that sluggish sales of its Gardasil vaccine in China will persist until 2025. The company faces challenges with inventory adjustments and low demand due to economic factors and a government crackdown on bribery.

Gardasil, a vaccine known for preventing cancers caused by the human papillomavirus, saw a significant decline of 11% in sales, missing projections. Beijing's anti-corruption measures have disrupted pharmaceutical operations, adding to Merck's challenges in boosting demand.

Despite hurdles, Merck's flagship cancer treatment Keytruda shows strong performance, with a sales increase of 17%. On the broader scale, the company's overall sales surpassed expectations, though its China revenue fell significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)