Left Menu

Ukraine's Tactical Strike on Bashkortostan

A Ukrainian drone attack in Bashkortostan targeted several energy facilities, as reported by regional governor Radiy Khabirov. The assault, involving three drones, resulted in minimal damage and no casualties. The region hosts Bashneft, a key element in Russia's energy infrastructure, underlining the attack's strategic significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:35 IST
Ukraine's Tactical Strike on Bashkortostan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack hit several fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Bashkortostan region on Thursday, according to regional governor Radiy Khabirov. He reported the involvement of three drones, causing only minimal damage and no casualties.

Khabirov, who shared details on Telegram, did not specify which facilities were affected. However, Bashkortostan is crucial as it is home to major oil company Bashneft, controlled by Rosneft, Russia's leading oil producer.

This attack is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to target Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to disrupt the country's economy and its military funding capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024