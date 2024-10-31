Ukraine's Tactical Strike on Bashkortostan

A Ukrainian drone attack hit several fuel and energy facilities in Russia's Bashkortostan region on Thursday, according to regional governor Radiy Khabirov. He reported the involvement of three drones, causing only minimal damage and no casualties.

Khabirov, who shared details on Telegram, did not specify which facilities were affected. However, Bashkortostan is crucial as it is home to major oil company Bashneft, controlled by Rosneft, Russia's leading oil producer.

This attack is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to target Russian energy infrastructure, aiming to disrupt the country's economy and its military funding capabilities.

