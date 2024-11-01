Diwali Delight: New Beginnings for 1,208 Families in Gandhinagar

In a vibrant celebration of new beginnings, 1,208 families marked their first Diwali in the newly inaugurated Namo Narayan Apartments in Sargasan, Gandhinagar, on Friday. The event drew notable attention with the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who participated in the Snehmilan program for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Constructed by the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority and launched in February 2024, this housing initiative has transformed lives. The Chief Minister extended his Diwali greetings, urging residents to maintain cleanliness. He emphasized, "It is now your responsibility to keep this society as clean as it is today." Patel's engagement with residents highlighted the significance of this development in their lives.

Monaben Dave, a resident, expressed profound gratitude, likening the transformation to Ayodhya with the Chief Minister's presence. Another resident, Kalpanaben Patel, shared her emotional journey to homeownership, underscoring the relief of having a secure home for her family's future. The Chief Minister joined the celebrations, enhancing the joyous atmosphere with sweet distributions and fireworks.

Key dignitaries, including Gandhinagar North MLA Ritaben Patel and Mayor Meeraben Patel, attended the event, further underscoring the importance of this occasion. Officials conveyed warm Diwali greetings to beneficiaries, celebrating this important milestone in their new homes.

