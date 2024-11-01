Mamata Banerjee Celebrates 47th Kali Puja Amidst Glittering Festivities in Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee marked a significant milestone as she celebrated her 47th Kali Puja, offering prayers to the Goddesses at her Kolkata residence. A heartening post on X revealed her deep-rooted bond and unwavering faith in Maa Kali for strength and guidance throughout her life.

This year, CM Banerjee fasted and prepared bhog for Bhavatarini Maa Kali, reflecting her dedication to the divine feminine energy. She expressed profound gratitude to those who joined in the prayer, emphasizing a heartfelt wish for happiness, health, and prosperity for all.

Kolkata came alive with vibrant Diwali and Kali Puja festivities, with Park Street adorned with LED lights. While West Bengal reveled in these celebrations, Ayodhya made history by achieving two Guinness World Records during 'Deepotsav-2024', illuminating the Saryu River with over 25 lakh diya.

