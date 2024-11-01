Left Menu

Heroin Bust: Assam Rifles Nab Suspect in Mizoram

In a decisive anti-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, with the assistance of the Excise and Narcotics Department, seized heroin worth Rs 15.94 lakh in Mizoram. A woman, suspected of drug peddling, was apprehended after being under surveillance. The seized items are under investigation by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 22:56 IST
Heroin recovered by Assam rifles (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles, in a coordinated operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, successfully recovered heroin valued at approximately Rs 15.94 lakh in Mizoram's Lunglei on Thursday. A woman, believed to be involved in drug trafficking, was detained following prolonged surveillance, authorities disclosed.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation in the early hours of October 31, 2024. The operation led to the discovery of Heroin No. 4 and the apprehension of the suspect.

The accused and the confiscated heroin are currently under the custody of the Excise and Narcotics Department in Lunglei for further investigation. Earlier in October, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police resulted in the recovery of 39,900 detonators near the Indo-Myanmar border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

