Heroin Bust: Assam Rifles Nab Suspect in Mizoram

Assam Rifles, in a coordinated operation with the Excise and Narcotics Department, successfully recovered heroin valued at approximately Rs 15.94 lakh in Mizoram's Lunglei on Thursday. A woman, believed to be involved in drug trafficking, was detained following prolonged surveillance, authorities disclosed.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Assam Rifles launched a joint operation in the early hours of October 31, 2024. The operation led to the discovery of Heroin No. 4 and the apprehension of the suspect.

The accused and the confiscated heroin are currently under the custody of the Excise and Narcotics Department in Lunglei for further investigation. Earlier in October, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police resulted in the recovery of 39,900 detonators near the Indo-Myanmar border.

(With inputs from agencies.)