Lunglei Faces Severe Water Crisis Amid Prolonged Dry Season

Lunglei in South Mizoram is grappling with a severe water crisis as major water sources dry up due to an extended dry season. With the Tlawng river rapidly depleting, the town's daily water supply is drastically reduced, prompting government efforts to secure alternative sources and distribution methods.

Lunglei, the second largest town in South Mizoram, is dealing with a critical water crisis as essential water sources are diminishing rapidly, attributed to an extended dry season, according to an official report on Tuesday.

The town, home to 80,000 residents, has witnessed a significant water shortage since early March, worsening in April due to the drying Tlawng river, its main water source. The Pialthleng stream, another source, has completely dried up. A severe lack of rainfall since January is primarily to blame, said a public health official.

The town requires 3.5 Million Liters per Day (MLD) but receives just 1.5 MLD from the Tlawng river. As a result, water pumping has reduced to 9-13 hours a day. To cope, residents are sourcing water independently from traditional waterholes called 'Tuikhur'. The government is implementing measures to alleviate the crisis and plans to draw additional water from streams using vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

