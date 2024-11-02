Teen's Close Call with Explosive Object Sparks Investigation in West Bengal

A 16-year-old boy from West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district narrowly escaped serious harm after an object he found on the ground burst unexpectedly. Police revealed that the object, which resembled a ball, contained caps, threads, gunpowder, and a black rubber-like material.

The young victim, identified as Dhoni Sarkar, was immediately taken to a local hospital for a check-up and was soon discharged with minor injuries. Sarkar recounted the incident, saying he and a friend were playing cricket when they lost their ball. Upon stumbling across another object wrapped in adhesive paper, he threw it, causing it to explode.

In response, police have launched an investigation based on the victim's father's statement, with a case filed under Sections 288/126/115(2)/54 of the BNS Act against unknown persons. A bomb disposal squad and forensic experts have been deployed to the site to assess the situation further. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned as they piece together what happened. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)