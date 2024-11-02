Left Menu

Diwali Padwa Celebrations Amid Electoral Tensions in Maharashtra

Amid rising political tensions, Maharashtra's leaders celebrated Diwali Padwa with divided family gatherings in Baramati. Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar held separate events, reflecting the political divisions ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. Baramati remains a significant battleground with the Pawar family at the center of electoral contests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:54 IST
Diwali Padwa Celebrations Amid Electoral Tensions in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar greets people at his residence on occasion of Diwali in Baramati (Photo/X:@AjitPawarSpeaks). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar organized a Diwali Padwa celebration at his Baramati residence, as political tensions rise ahead of the state assembly elections. The gathering included local officials and party workers, with his wife, Sunetra Pawar, by his side.

In a sign of growing political division, the Pawar family split their Padwa festivities. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and NCP MP Supriya Sule held a separate event, marking the occasion at his residence in Baramati. Supriya Sule noted that Padwa celebrations have become a tradition in the town since 1967.

Baramati is set to be a crucial electoral battleground as NCP leader Ajit Pawar is expected to face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in the upcoming elections. Previously in 2024, Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections. The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up with intense preparations from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the November 20 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024