Diwali Padwa Celebrations Amid Electoral Tensions in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar organized a Diwali Padwa celebration at his Baramati residence, as political tensions rise ahead of the state assembly elections. The gathering included local officials and party workers, with his wife, Sunetra Pawar, by his side.

In a sign of growing political division, the Pawar family split their Padwa festivities. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and NCP MP Supriya Sule held a separate event, marking the occasion at his residence in Baramati. Supriya Sule noted that Padwa celebrations have become a tradition in the town since 1967.

Baramati is set to be a crucial electoral battleground as NCP leader Ajit Pawar is expected to face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, in the upcoming elections. Previously in 2024, Sunetra Pawar contested against Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha elections. The political landscape in Maharashtra is heating up with intense preparations from both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the November 20 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)