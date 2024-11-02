Tensions Rise as Leaders Clash Over Jammu & Kashmir Stability Claims
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta criticized NC Chief Farooq Abdullah for suggesting forces aim to destabilize Jammu & Kashmir. Abdullah's call for an investigation into a terror attack in Budgam has stirred political discourse, as security operations continue to maintain regional peace.
Amid rising tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta has taken a vehement stance against the National Conference's President, Farooq Abdullah. Gupta admonished Abdullah for making, what he termed, 'irresponsible statements' regarding the region's stability.
The controversy arose when Abdullah suggested that there might be an orchestrated effort by certain groups to destabilize the government, following a terrorist attack in Budgam. He urged authorities to investigate whether any agencies are involved in such plots.
Meanwhile, security operations persist after two non-locals sustained injuries in Budgam. Authorities have ramped up their efforts, conducting a search operation in Srinagar's Khanyar area. Official reports confirm that the police and security personnel remain actively engaged in restoring peace and order.
