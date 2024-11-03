Left Menu

Comedian's Reckless Drive Leads to Wall Smash

Businessman and comedian Ustav Dixit, 33, was arrested for reckless driving after his Porsche collided with KBR Park's wall. The collision caused severe damage. Police responded to the scene after a citizen's alert and arrested the suspect following investigations. Dixit's license was confiscated under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ustav Dixit, a 33-year-old businessman and stand-up comedian, found himself in handcuffs on Sunday following charges of reckless driving. This incident involved his Porsche crashing into the border wall of KBR Park.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police for Banjara Hills Division confirmed the registration of a case on November 1, prompted by a complaint from patrolling officers. The report indicated that around 5:45 p.m., a red Porsche slammed into the KBR Park boundary wall, damaging a tree, the wall, grills, and pavement. Police officers promptly responded to a citizen's Dial 100 call to report the event.

Upon arrival, officers observed the Porsche had collided with the sidewalk and was missing its number plate, which was later found cracked inside the car. The vehicle's front wheels were damaged, and the driver had fled the scene. Through diligent investigation, police managed to apprehend Dixit, performing a thorough examination for alcohol and drugs. His driver's license has been confiscated and submitted to the Regional Transport Office for possible disqualification under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Preliminary findings attribute the accident to reckless driving, resulting in the loss of vehicle control. Authorities are delving deeper into the details surrounding the incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

