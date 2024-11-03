Comedian's Reckless Drive Leads to Wall Smash

Ustav Dixit, a 33-year-old businessman and stand-up comedian, found himself in handcuffs on Sunday following charges of reckless driving. This incident involved his Porsche crashing into the border wall of KBR Park.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police for Banjara Hills Division confirmed the registration of a case on November 1, prompted by a complaint from patrolling officers. The report indicated that around 5:45 p.m., a red Porsche slammed into the KBR Park boundary wall, damaging a tree, the wall, grills, and pavement. Police officers promptly responded to a citizen's Dial 100 call to report the event.

Upon arrival, officers observed the Porsche had collided with the sidewalk and was missing its number plate, which was later found cracked inside the car. The vehicle's front wheels were damaged, and the driver had fled the scene. Through diligent investigation, police managed to apprehend Dixit, performing a thorough examination for alcohol and drugs. His driver's license has been confiscated and submitted to the Regional Transport Office for possible disqualification under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Preliminary findings attribute the accident to reckless driving, resulting in the loss of vehicle control. Authorities are delving deeper into the details surrounding the incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)